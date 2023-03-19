2 SKUAST-K innovators bag National Aggnite Award at NARM Hyderabad

Srinagar: Two student innovators, Rafiya Mushtaq and Sameena Lone, from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir have bagged National Aggnite Award 2023 for their innovative startup ideas at a-IDEA, National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), Hyderabad, Telangana.
The award was presented by CGM NABARD Mumbai Devasis Padhi in presence of President a-IDEA and Director NARM CH Srinavasa Rao, CGM SBI Mumbai Shantanu Pensey, Investment Director Caspian Hyderab Emmanuel Murray, Senior Executive Director NFDB L Narasimha Murthy, and Executive Vice President Wadhwani Foundation Mumbai Sunita Singh during first Graduate Ceremony of Agristartups on Friday, March 17, 2023 conducted by Association for Innovation Development of Entrepreneurship in Agriculture, ICAR NAARM, Hyderabad.
SKUAST-K is the only Agriculture University across the country to win this year’s Aggnite Award. among 206 applicant innovators from various Universities. Mentored by BDA Innovation Cell IDP-NAHEP Naveed Hamid, the SKUAST-K innovators are among the 10 award winners from 206 contestants from across the country. The awardees were selected after the rigorous scrutiny of three screening and pitching rounds.
Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai has congratulated the innovators and their mentor for winning the award and bringing laurels to the university.
Aggnite is an agri-idea competition at the National level to motivate the students towards entrepreneurship in agriculture and to educate them on startup ecosystems and entrepreneurship skill sets.
Besides the prize money, the award offers incubation and mentorship support for the winners.
