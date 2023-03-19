J&K admin unconcerned about people’s problems: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the administration is neglecting people’s problems and busy pleasing few individuals.

This he said while addressing a massive public gathering at DH Pora, Noorabad constituency on the occasion of 29th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Wali Muhammad Itoo. The convention was convened and organised by State Secretary Sakina Itoo, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, MP Hasnain Masoodi, Political Advisor to VP Mudassar Shahmiri, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, District President Anantnag Altaf Ahmed Wani, District President Shopian Showkat Ahmed Ganaie, Incharge Anantnag West Abdul Majeed Larmi, In Charge Shopian Sheikh Muhammad Rafi, In Charge Devsar Peerzada Faroz, district Kulgam VPs, BPs, Secretaries, YNC functionaries also addressed the gathering and paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Itoo Sb.

Joined by party functionaries, Vice President Omar Abdullah paid glowing tributes to the veteran leader and recalled the sense of belongingness and commitment with which he served the people and the party.

Omar said that the administration remains unconcerned about the problems faced by people, and that they are only busy pleasing a few individuals.

Pointing at the Gujarati conman posing as a PMO official, Omar said, “When our party functionaries seek security, they are denied. But when it comes to conmen posing as high flying officers in PMO, administration goes the extra mile in providing security to him. This is the reality of this administration, it only wants to please a few individuals, not the people. When there is a popular government in place, the situation is altogether different. People’s governments don’t please a few individuals, they strive to please people,” he said.

Referring to the unending strife of people of J&K due to inflation, unemployment, exorbitant taxation, he said, “At a time when people are aggrieved due to price rise, and unemployment, the administration chose to further burden their pockets by imposing property tax. How can our people pay hefty property taxes, exorbitant electricity bills, when they aren’t earning anything?”

“We were told that the decisions of August 05, 2019 will change the fate of Jammu and Kashmir. Where are those promised jobs, investments? We didn’t see any new hospital, lift irrigation, water supply scheme, college and health institution coming up,” he said adding, “Leave job orders, government is not able to come up with a selection list. Not even a day passes, when we don’t hear about a selection list being scrapped.”

Sakina Itoo while thanking people for their unflinching support impressed upon them to make the party stronger at grassroots.

