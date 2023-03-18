Present Govt not for people, but to appease PMO: Omar Abdullah on conman from Gujarat

Srinagar: Former chief minister of erstwhile J&K state and National Conference (NC) vice president, Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the present government in J&K is not for the people, but to appease the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Reacting to the Conman from Gujarat arrested in Srinagar, Omar while addressing a gathering in Kulgam, said that it is the worthlessness of the present government, who was busy in appeasing the fake conman from Gujarat.

He alleged that it is the fourth such incident, adding that it has been heard that three have already left for their places.

“How worthless this government is. The conman was given security, chaired meetings of officers and also visited Line of Control in Uri. Without confirming from the PMO office, the administration was busy in appeasing the conman. This government is not for the people, but to appease PMO,” he said, adding that this is the difference between the present government and elected government—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print