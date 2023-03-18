After rains, mercury drops at most places in J&K

Srinagar: Rain lashed plains in last 24 hours, leading to slight drop in mercury at most places, while as weather department on Saturday forecast more precipitation in Jammu and Kashmir till March 20.

A meteorological department official here said that received 1mm of rain in 24 hours till 0830 hours, Qazigund 3.8mm, Pahalgam 2.1mm, Kupwara 00mm, Kokernag 28.4mm, Gulmarag 0.6mm, Jammu 1.4mm, Banihal 41.8mm, Batote 23.2mm, Katra 5.8mm, Bhaderwah 6.3mm and Kathua 7.4mm.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.8°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.8°C against 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.1°C against 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 2.1°C against 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.5°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.8°C against 4.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.2°C against 14.3°C on the previous night. It was 0.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 4.4°C (below normal by 0.5°C), Batote 6.1°C (below normal by 0.6°C), Katra 13.0°C (0.4°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 7.0°C (3.1°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.4°C. “Intermittent rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at scattered places is expected whereas snowfall is likely over higher reaches from March till 20,” the official said, adding, “there is no forecast of any heavy rain and snow during the time.”

He said farmers are urged to postpone spraying of orchards during the period. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print