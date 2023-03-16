Elderly Woman Escapes Narrowly After ‘Attacked By Unknown Person’ in City Outskirts

Srinagar: An elderly woman claimed to have escaped narrowly after being attacked by some unknown person in Shalimar area in central-Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

In a video clip, now viral on social-media, the woman a resident of Pazalpora Shalimar, said, “She was taken aback… I was in shed when someone came and took me by my neck… The person had left the gate open and without saying anything (he aimed at my neck) with a knife in his hand.”

“When I called for help, the person kept his knife down and instead tried to strangulate me.”

When contacted, a police official said that a police team has reached the spot to ascertain the facts.

More details are awaited. (GNS)

