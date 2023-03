Mercury Rise In Most Parts In J&K, Gulmarg Records Drop

Srinagar: Amid forecast for rain at isolated to scattered places in next 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded considerable increase in most parts in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.8°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 1.2°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.9°C against 6.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 2.7°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.8°C against 15.8°C on the previous night. It was 0.8°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 9.3°C (above normal by 5.1°C), Batote 10.5°C (above normal by 3.8°C), Katra 14.0°C (2.3°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 6.1°C (3.1°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, he said, recorded a low of minus 2.0°C and minus 5.6°C respectively.

He said generally cloudy weather with light rain at isolated to scattered places was expected on March 13. From 14th-17th, he said, generally cloudy weather with dry weather was expected.

“Afternoon thunderstorms at isolated places can’t be ruled out,” the official said, adding, “Generally cloudy with intermittent light rain with thunder at scattered places was expected during March 18-21.” (GNS)

