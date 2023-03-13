LeT Hideout Busted in Anantnag, Arms And Ammunition Recovered: Police

SRINAGAR, MAR 13 – Police on Monday claimed to have busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba Hideout in Rakh Momin area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A senior police officer said that during searches by joint team of police and security forces busted a hideout at Rakh mooman area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in which huge cache of arms & ammunition was recovered including IEDs, pistols, detonators.

Meanwhile case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up, the officer added.

