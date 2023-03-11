Mercury Rises Amid Forecast For Cloudy To Dry Weather In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for partly cloudy to mainly dry weather, the minimum temperature recorded a slight rise in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here said that generally cloudy weather with light rain at isolated to scattered places was expected on March 13 and from 14th-17th, generally cloudy weather with dry weather was expected.

“Afternoon thunderstorms at isolated places can’t be ruled out,” the official said, adding, “generally cloudy with intermittent light rain with thunder at scattered places during March 18-21st.”

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 3.4°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 2.4°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.3°C against 4.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.0°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 5.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 1.2°C against 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.5°C against 14.6°C on the previous night. It was 1.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 4.3°C (above normal by 0.2°C), Batote 9.2°C (above normal by 3.3°C), Katra 13.7°C (2.2°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 6.6°C (3.5°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.8°C and minus 16.7°C respectively. (GNS)

