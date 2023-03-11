Water supply in Srinagar areas to remain affected on March 14

SRINAGAR:- The authorities on Saturday said water supply in several areas of Srinagar will remain affected on March 14 due to cleaning of a service reservoir.

According to a notice, that service reservoir having capacity of 15 lakh gallons is to be cleaned and in this regard many areas will not get water supply from 10:00 am on March 14 to 06:00 am on March 15.

The areas where water supply will be affected include Chanapora, Natipora, Baghat, Rawalpora, Rambagh, Hafta Chinar, Tulsi Bagh, Gogji Bagh, Wazir Bagh, Solina, Jawahar Nagar, Rajbagh, Humhama and adjacent area.

