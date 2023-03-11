As J&K HC Orders Fresh Enquiry into APTECH Case, LG Manoj Sinha Displeasure Over Any Pre-emptive Statement

Srinagar: As JKSSRB aspirants continue to protest to seek blacklisting of APTECH Company in J&K, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday expressed his displeasure over any pre-emptive statement or comment by anyone citing the nature of the matter.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of an event pertaining to Tawi River Front, Sinha, said that any statement or comment at this point of time will tantamount to disrespecting and interfering into the Court decision.

“I believe that if a case is under consideration (sub-judice) before a Court, and even when a decision has been made (into the matter) yesterday, discussing it or giving any comment regarding this tantamount to interfering into the Court decision and such a thing isn’t allowed by the Constitution of India.”

Notably, a division bench of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court on Friday directed a single bench to hear and decide the petition challenging the engagement of the Mumbai-based APTECH firm by the Jammu & Kashmir administration for conducting various recruitment exams. The division bench set aside a single bench’s order to cancel the contract allotted to the firm and maintained that the interim directions shall remain in force. (GNS)

