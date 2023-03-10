BGSB University UG Admissions to be Conducted via CUET From This Academic Year

Srinagar:The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri will be admitting students to various Undergraduate programmes i.e.B.Tech. & Lateral Entry to B.Tech . (Civil, CSE, ECE, ITE , EE), B.VOC (Tourism and Travel Management), BBA, Integrated MCA and B.A. Arabic. (Hons.)from the current session i.e. 2023 on the basis of score / merit obtained in Entrance Test (CUET) from the current academic session (2023) to be conducted by National testing Agency (NTA) which will be in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and implementation of National Education Policy-2020.
Students desirous of seeking admission are advised to register themselves with National testing Agency (NTA).
The instructions regarding regulations / procedures are available at NTA website https://nta.ac.in/ . Admission to unfilled seats, if any, shall be made through routine admission process of the University. Details pertaining to Undergraduate courses / eligibility to be offered by BGSB University is available on the website of BGSB University www.bgsbu.ac.in.
For any further information / clarification please visit www.bgsbu.ac.in or contact 7006321557. Notification regarding admission to PG Programmes shall be issued shortly.
Srinagar:The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri will be admitting students to various Undergraduate programmes i.e.B.Tech. & Lateral Entry to B.Tech . (Civil, CSE, ECE, ITE , EE), B.VOC (Tourism and Travel Management), BBA, Integrated MCA and B.A. Arabic. (Hons.)from the current session i.e. 2023 on the basis of score / merit obtained in Entrance Test (CUET) from the current academic session (2023) to be conducted by National testing Agency (NTA) which will be in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and implementation of National Education Policy-2020.