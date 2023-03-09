Passport office holds special camp, hands over passports to over 700 Hajj aspirants

Srinagar: The Regional Passport Office handed over passports to over 700 Hajj aspirants in Srinagar during a special camp on Thursday.

Regional Passport Officer for Kashmir and Ladakh, Davinder Kumar, while talking to reporters, said he had sought permission from the central government to hold a special camp for Hajj aspirants.

“The request was approved and we held a special camp today to provide relief to Hajj aspirants,” he said.

On being asked about pendency of cases at present, he said from over 6000 cases in December 2022 to nearly 2500 cases, they have been trying hard to bring the number of pending cases to zero by the end of March—(KNO)

