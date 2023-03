Jammu: Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries has given shutdown call On March 11 against imposition of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference president CCI Arun Gupta, said that after series of meetings with members of civil society and other organizations, thye have decided to observe complete shutdown on Saturday.

He said that Chamber of Commerce and Industry will oppose any move that will put burden on the people—(KNO)

