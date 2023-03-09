Exam will be fair, transparent: JKSSB

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is conducting Computer Based written Test (CBT) for various posts with effect from 16th March to 5th April, 2023 at various examination centers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The examination has been scheduled to be conducted in multiple batches at different locations/venues setup in various districts of the UT, for which adequate security arrangements have been put in place at each examination centre.

The concerned District Magistrate will issue prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) around the examination centers during the timing of examination.

A multi layered structure for supervision has also been established with one Centre Observer and Centre Magistrate for each examination center by the respective District Administration. Besides, senior officers shall also be deployed as General Observer by the General Administration Department and IT professionals shall be deployed by Information Technology Department for monitoring of the CBT examinations. The J&K Police shall deploy security personnel for frisking and maintenance of law and order at each venue/location.

In addition, the CBT shall be conducted under CCTV surveillance for maintaining transparency in the examination. Besides, low frequency Jammers are being installed in all the examination centres to prevent the use of unfair means including cheating using Bluetooth and wi-fi enabled electronic devices. In order to ensure that the examination process being adopted is completely secure and free from any kind of malpractice, a third party has been hired to review/audit the examination process of Computer Based Tests(CBTs) conducted by JKSSB.

The aspiring candidates appearing in the aforesaid examination are hereby cautioned against the activities of vested interests and advised not to fall prey to the designs of touts and unscrupulous elements. If any candidate is approached by touts/unscrupulous elements in any matter pertaining to recruitments of JKSSB, they are advised to immediately report about such persons to the JKSSB. The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will appreciate if specific information about such unscrupulous elements along with evidence is furnished to the Board, enabling it to take appropriate legal action. The identity of such candidates who will report about the unscrupulous elements shall be kept confidential.

The JKSSB wishes best of luck to all the candidates taking the CBT examination. Moreover, candidates scheduled to appear in the examination are also warned to desist from indulging in any unfair means practice like impersonation, carrying of prohibited items, communication devices, electronic equipments /gadgets or any other material with the intention of receiving assistance. The candidates found to be attempting/using any unfair means practice during the examination, shall be dealt with strictly as per the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (Conduct of Examinations) Regulations, 2022 including debarring of such candidates for appearing in future examinations.

The candidates have been advised to visit official website of the Boardhttps://jkssb.nic.in only for authentic/verified updates/information. They should also carefully read the instructions enclosed with the Admit Card.

