Landslide Kills 1 Person, Injures 6 Others On Highway

Banihal/Jammu: One person was killed and six others, including two women, were injured when a massive landslide struck the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.

The landslide hit the 270-km highway at Seri village near Ramban town around 2.30 pm, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides, they said.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam said the road clearance operation by agencies concerned is in full swing for early restoration of traffic on the highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir with outside world.

“Two landslides hit the highway at the same spot within an hour, resulting in the death of a crane driver working at the site, while six members of a family, travelling in a private car, were injured when their vehicle plunged into a gorge after being hit by a rolling boulder,” Islam told PTI.

Islam, who supervised the rescue operation, said all the six were rescued in an injured condition and shifted to district hospital Ramban.

Five of them were later referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu for specialized treatment, he said.

He said two vehicles an earthmover and a private car were also damaged in the incident.

Earlier, there was apprehension that another vehicle was buried under the debris that was spread over 50 metres but nothing like that was found so far, he said, adding efforts are on to at least clear the road for single carriage by tonight.

Islam said the slide is still active and the traffic will be allowed only after shooting stones are stopped.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police (Ramban) Mohita Sharma identified the deceased as Surjeet Singh of Sumber village. He said the body of the deceased would be handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities.

Sharma, who is also in-charge SSP Highway, said Mohammad Taj, Hamid, Rubeena Begum, Sakeena Begum, Salma Bani and Amir were rescued from the car by the rescuers.

