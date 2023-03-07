Isha prayers to be offered at 10 pm at Jamia Masjid, 10:30 pm at Hazratbal Shrine

SRINAGAR, MAR 07 – On the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat, Isha prayers will be offered at historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar at 10 pm and and at the revered shrine of Hazratbal at 10:30 pm respectively.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said that after Isha prayers at the Jamia Masjid Srinagar, night-long prayers will start where special repentance prayers will be held.

They also demanded release of chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who continues to remain under house detention since August 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, one of management members at Hazratbal Shrine said huge gathering of devotees is expected at the revered shrine for the night-long prayers. The shrine houses holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print