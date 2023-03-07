Hope CBI Takes Note of APTECH Recruitment Scam, Mehbooba Mufti After Investigation Agency’s ‘Do Not Pay Money/Bribe’ Message

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed her astonishment over Central Bureau of Investigation’s message asking people not to pay any money or bribe to any government servant/employee, in the backdrop of purported awarding of contract to APTECH Company for conducting upcoming Jammu Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) exam(s).

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mufti wrote; “Amusing to receive a message from CBI to report bribes. A blacklisted company like APTECH is given contracts repeatedly to wreak the future of J&Ks youth. Hope CBI takes note of APTECH recruitment scam. Lets see how many heads roll (sic).”

Mufti’s reaction came after CBI (Srinagar) delivered a (text) message to mobile phone users, reading; “Do not pay money/bribe. If any Govt. servant/employee demands money/bribe, please inform CBI Srinagar on 9419900977 and 0194-2455514 or email to [email protected] (sic).”

Notably, the purported awarding of contract to APTECH Company has evoked widespread resentment from the job aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir even as condemnation from many political leaders.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print