Sopore: A massive fire broke out at Dangerpora village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports said that a building housing two shops and a cow shed, besides a rented accommodation to three families were involved in a massive fire that broke out at Dangerpora area.

The fire tenders have reached the site and the efforts are on to douse the flames—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print