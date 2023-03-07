350 modern health infra projects coming up in UT: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that around 350 modern health infrastructure projects are coming up in the Union Territory for a resilient health system and strong socio-economic growth.

Sinha while addressing the 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebration under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in Jammu, said his government is committed to the goal of health for all.

The Lieutenant Governor said, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are strengthening the health sector to ensure the well-being of all. He said our biggest asset is the health of our citizens.

He said besides extending quality, affordable generic medicines to common people, the scheme is providing an excellent opportunity for self-employment to women and youth. (GNS)

