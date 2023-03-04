Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar inaugurates 8th ‘Technology Exhibition cum Seed Mela’ at SKUAST-K

Srinagar’: Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar Advisor to Lt. Governor UT of J&K inaugurated the 8th ‘Technology Exhibition cum Seed Sale Mela’ at varsity’s Shalimar Campus on Saturday. The 2-day event is being held with the theme ‘Subsistence to Sustainable Commercial Agriculture’.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor Srinagar; Dr Drakshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board; Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB; Ms. Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson Ganderbal; Dr Rashmi Singh (IAS), Commissioner Sales Tax, GoJK and Dr Vijay Dhar, Chairperson, DPS also graced the occasion.

Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar and other dignitaries visited the stalls showcasing a variety of technologies and products developed in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

They also visited the stalls displaying and highlighting Farmer W elfare Schemes and Programs besides the exhibits displayed by other stakeholders dealing with agriculture inputs, farm machinery and organic products. Laying special emphasis on connecting farmers with experts from University and industry, the Advisor observed that such exhibitions play an important role in offering opportunity to farmers to access reliable, updated and relevant information. This helps reducing farmers’ risks and uncertainty.

During the Mela, stalls were installed by champion farmers, industry associated people, student and faculty innovators, subject matter faculties, and research stations, farm science centres etc. showcasing technologies developed by University. Quality planting material, vegetable seeds, flowering seedlings, elite germplasm of livestock and poultry, milk and milk products, livestock feed, vermicompost, fish and value added agri-products have been put on sale for the visitors.

The new strides in agriculture through use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and digital technologies have also been displayed. Farmer specific and field oriented literature in the form of ready recknors was distributed among the visiting farmers, students and entrepreneurs. A mega farmer-scientist interaction was arranged during the Mela for the farmers.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nazir A Ganai said that this Mela is a national level event witnessing the participation of farmers, students, budding entrepreneurs, private players, input dealers, policy planners, development departments, and other related institutions from across the country.

SKUAST-K is a leading Farm Science University known globally for promoting the culture and startups and entrepreneurship in agriculture and allied sectors, working for addressing the challenges of food and nutritional security and improving the life of the people, said Prof. Ganai.

He further added that SKUAST-K is becoming a preferred destination for international students given the teaching and research ecosystem, enabling and engaging environment it provides.

He highlighted the varsity initiatives in going global in particular the recently held International Education Fair held at New Delhi

