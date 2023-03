Kupwara: The National Investigation Agency on Saturday attached property of a slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant in Kralpora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that the property belonged to Bashir Ahmed Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam, who was recently killed in Pakistan.

He said Imtiyaz was also declared a terrorist under the UAPA by the Union Home Ministry.

The official said land measuring 3 Kanals was attached by the NIA, which was assisted by local police—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print