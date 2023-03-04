Jammu resident among 3 held with contraband substance in Sopore

Sopore: Jammu and Kashmir police said they have arrested three drug peddlers in Wagub area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

An official said that during a naka checking at Wagub crossing police stopped a four wheeler, following which 3 persons were arrested after a contraband (Herion-like substance) weighing 6.70 grams was recovered from the dashboard of the vehicle.

He identified the arrested persons as Zahoor Ahmad Malik of Handwara, Towseef Ahmad Lone of Jammu and Kamran Mushtaq Lone of Srinagar.

He said a case FIR No.14/2023 U/S 8/21-29 NDPS ACT has been registered and further investigation has been set into motion—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print