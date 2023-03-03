‘Proper investigation’ started, Says Police

Srinagar: A day after the body of Kupwara man was found, nearly three months after going missing after being allegedly detained by the Army, the Police on Thursday said that it has started “proper investigation” in the case.

“On 1-03-2023, Police Station Trehgam received information that one dead body is lying in the forest area of Zurhama-PK Gali,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Accordingly, he said, the Police party rushed to the spot and recovered the body which was later on identified to be of Abdul Rashid Dar son of Mohammad Sadeeq Dar of Kunan Poshpora against whom a missing report was lodged in Police station Trehgam.

“Pertinently, the family members of the deceased had alleged that on 15-12-2022 the said person was taken by some army personnel from his house at Kunan. However, at the same time, the army had revealed that although he was taken for some questioning and subsequent identification of a particular place in the forest of Laderwan-Zurhama area but he jumped over and fled taking advantage of the darkness and topography,” he said, adding, “The Army further informed that they have launched a search to trace Abdul Rashid Dar and requested local police to further take necessary action as per law.”

In the given circumstances, he said, a proper missing report was lodged in the concerned Police Station and efforts to trace the missing person was on.

“During the course of investigation besides other procedural formalities, Post mortem was also got conducted through a designated team of doctors and after conducting medico legal formalities the body was handed over to his legal heirs for last rites,” he said, adding, “The Police has started proper investigation in the case to ascertain all facts and circumstances leading to his death. He said further details shall follow with the progress of the investigations.”

