Gas emissions from tube well creates scare in Sopore village

Sopore: Sudden emissions of gas from a tube well in Bomai village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has created scare among locals even as they accused the concerned department of carelessness.

Locals said that the well was dug to meet up water scarcity in Logripora village of Bomai, however, sudden emissions of gas has created scare among them.

They also accused Jal Shakti Department of carelessness stating that no official visited the site to look into the matter. “When we brought the matter before the concerned officials, they asked us to block the tube well with the help of JCB, but didn’t even bother to visit the village themselves,” the locals alleged.

Meanwhile, the locals appealed to the higher authorities to look into the matter at an earliest—(KNO)

