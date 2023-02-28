SKIMS loses autonomy

Srinagar: The autonomy of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) has ended as the Director of the Institute has been directed to submit all matters before Health and Medical Education for approval.

The official communiqué of Health and Medical Education reads that the administration of SKIMS has been assigned to the Health and Medical Education Department.

“Accordingly, I am directed to intimate you that henceforth all matters/proposals/case files may be submitted for consideration/approval of the Competent Authority (HLG) through Health and Medical Education Department,” it said, adding, “The case files/references/proposals received from the SKIMS and presently lying in General Administration Department are accordingly returned herewith in the 1″ phase for further action as per the existing TBRs.”

Notably, SKIMS is the only medical university, headed by a Director, who is also the Ex-officio Secretary to the Government.

Lieutenant Governor J&K is the Chairperson of the SKIMS governing body that performs the role of the cabinet for the semi-autonomous super-speciality hospital and the deemed university.

In addition to the deemed university and the main hospital, the institute comprises the State Cancer Institute, Maternity Hospital, Nursing college, Paramedical college, and an affiliated medical college & hospital which is on the city outskirts at Bemina.

