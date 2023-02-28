Militant involved in Kashmiri Pandit’s killing neutralised in Awantipora encounter: ADGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said the militant who killed Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, has been killed in Awantipora encounter.

Kashmir zone police while quoting ADGP Kumar, said the militant killed in the encounter has been identified as Aqib Mushtaq Bhat of Pulwama.

He said Aqib was an A category militant was was initially working with Hizbul Mujahideen, but was now working with TRF.

“Killed #terrorist identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of #Pulwama (A category). He initially worked for HM #terror outfit, nowadays he had been working with TRF. #Killer of late Sanjay Sharma #neutralised,” police tweeted—(KNO)

