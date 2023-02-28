MeT forecasts intermittent moderate snow, rain from today evening in J&K

Srinagar: The weather department on Tuesday forecast intermittent light to moderate snowfall and rain in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Intermittent light to moderate snowfall/rain (thunderstorm with rain in Jammu region) is expected at most places of J&K with main activity on February 28th(evening)- March 1st,” a meteorological department official here told GNS, adding, “Dry weather is expected during 3rd to 7th March.”

He said that the weather system may affect surface transportation over major passes like Srinagar-Jammu highway, Sinthan Top, Sadna Top etc. during March 1-2nd.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 4.0°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.5°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 1.8°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.2°C against minus 0.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.0°C against 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 2.8°C against 3.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.1°C against 15.1°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 2.8°C (above normal by 0.6°C), Batote 6.0°C (above normal by 2.5°C), Katra 12.2°C (2.7°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 4.4°C (3.6°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 6.4°C and 5.2°C respectively, the official said.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 and a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that followed it have ended, Kashmir is under grip of 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which ends on March 1. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print