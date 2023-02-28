Awantipora Gunfight: Another Militant Killed, Toll Reaches to 2, Searches Continue

Srinagar: One more militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Padgampora area of Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on tuesday.

A senior police oficer said that two militants have been killed so far in the ongoing encounter.

Earlier, an army trooper was killed and another was injured in the gunfight.

Meanwhile ADGP Kashmir in a tweet said, ” Killed militant identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of Pulwama (A category). He initially worked for HM militant outfit, nowadays he had been working with TRF. Killer of late Sanjay Sharma neutralised

.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print