Rains, snow predicted in J&K

Srinagar: The weather department on Sunday forecast scattered to fairly widespread light rain in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that scattered light rain and snow was also expected on February 28.

“From March 1-2nd, light rain is expected in plains and light to moderate snow/rain over higher reaches at many places,” he said, adding, “Dry weather is expected during 3rd to 7th March.”

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 7.3°C against 1.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.8°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 5.2°C against 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.2°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 6.7°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.3°C against 2.5°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.0°C against minus 0.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 12.5°C against 11.2°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 7.4°C (above normal by 5.2°C), Batote 9.0°C (above normal by 5.5°C), Katra 13.1°C (3.6°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 5.5°C (4.7°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 6.6°C and 8.2°C respectively, the official said.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 and a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that followed it have ended, Kashmir is under grip of 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which ends on March 1. (GNS)

