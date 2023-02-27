Rains, snow forecast as night temp falls at most places in J&K

Srinagar: The weather department on Monday predicted scattered light rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“From March 1-2nd, light rain is expected in plains and light to moderate snow and rain over higher reaches at many places,” a meteorological department official here said , adding, “Dry weather is expected during 3rd to 7th March.”

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 4.2°C against 7.3°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.7°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 1.5°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.9°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 2.4°C against 4.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.5°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.1°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.1°C against 12.5°C on the previous night. It was 3.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 2.8°C (above normal by 0.6°C), Batote 6.5°C (above normal by 3.0°C), Katra 12.6°C (3.3°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 4.1°C (3.3°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 6.2°C and 4.8°C respectively, the official said.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 and a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that followed it have ended, Kashmir is under grip of 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which ends on March 1. (GNS)

