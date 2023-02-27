Kashmiri Pandit Member Shot Dead In Pulwama

LG Condemns, Says SFs Given “Free Hand’ Against Militants

Srinagar: Unknown militant(s) shot dead a member of minority aged about 40 years in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Sunday, police said.

The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma, a resident of the Achan area in the south Kashmir district, they said, adding that the incident took place at around 11 am.

“(Militants) fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market,” the Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.

They said Sharma was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to the injuries.

“There was armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow,” police said. As per reports, Sharma was working as bank guard.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the killing, the first such attack this year, and said his administration has given a free hand to security forces to deal with militants.

Condemning the attack, the Lt Governor said the administration is standing strong with the bereaved family.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The administration has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with the (militants) and we will continue to combat such acts of (militancy) firmly and decisively,” the Lt Governor said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma also condemned the killing of Sharma and said “the attack is a cause of concern and depicts the failure of the government to ensure protection of innocent civilians.”

“Instead of making hollow claims about normalcy, the government should ensure protection of minorities and other innocent civilians. The Kashmiri pandit and Dogra employees are on protest in Jammu and the government is compelling them to return to their duties in the valley which is not possible in such an atmosphere,” Sharma said.

Separately, J&K Congress spokesperson Jahanzaib Sirwal demanded exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of targeted killings.

“The killing of a Kashmiri Pandit exposes the claims of normalcy..Center should take adequate measures to stop target killings and save the precious lives rather than befooling people by claiming return of normalcy in the valley.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be identified and given exemplary punishment,” Sirwal said.

