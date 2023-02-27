Minorities Reduced To Sitting Ducks: Mehbooba

Other Politicians Too Condemns Killing

Srinagar: PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday offered her condolence over killing of a Kashmir Pandit member in Pulwama and accused government of failing to protect minorities and reducing them to “sitting ducks”.

“The vicious cycle of killings doesnt seem to end. GOI has failed to protect minorities in J&K & reduced them to sitting ducks,” She said in a tweet, adding, “Everyone here is paying a heavy price for this facade of normalcy. My deepest condolences to his family”.

Talking to reporters in Anantnag, she said, “A few days ago, right-wing terrorists killed two Muslims in Rajasthan. Today, you have killed a Hindu. What is the difference between you and them?”

Mufti accused the BJP government of endangering the lives of minorities in Kashmir while projecting a picture of normalcy in the valley.

Sanjay Sharma (40), who worked as an ATM guard, was shot dead at point-blank range in the Achan area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah condemned the killing.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir,” he said in a tweet, adding, “ Sanjay was working as a bank security guard & was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack & send my condolences to his loved ones.”

Former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “Any killing, especially target killing, is a matter of grave concern and condemnable. We condemn it.”

Azad appealed to the government to make security and other agencies answerable for such killings.

BJP J-K General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul said the government must strengthen the security grid to nab the culprits behind the attack and punish them.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee termed it an act of cowardice.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be identified and given exemplary punishment. Bloodshed and killing of innocent people are highly condemnable and deserve strong condemnation by every section of the people,” the JKPCC said in a statement.

“Condemning in no uncertain terms the killing of Sanjay Pandith in Pulwama. The unfortunate incident has again raised the spectre of last year’s despicable targeted killings in the Valley. Sharing the pain and grief of the bereaved family,” CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said in a tweet.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari described the attack as barbaric and heinous.

“Terribly sad over the barbaric terror attack consuming the life of Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit brother. Such heinous acts have only left trails of death & suffering. I condemn this unequivocally. My condolences to the family,” he said on Twitter.

“I wonder what these thugs will achieve. Killing innocents who chose to stay back or come back suits only the worst enemies of Kashmiris. My prayers with family of Mr Sanjay,” Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone wrote on Twitter.

