Policeman’s Son Shot At In Bijbhera

Srinagar: Suspected militants on Friday evening fired upon a civilian, son of a policeman, at Bijbhera area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
A senior police officer said that militants fired upon a person namely Asif Ali Ganie son of Late Head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie resident of Hassanpora Taweela.
He received bullet wound in thigh and was subsequently shifted to Sub- district hospital Bijbhera, where his condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.
Soon after the incident, whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

