India abstains in UNGA on Ukraine resolution over its inherent limitations in reaching goal of securing lasting peace

United Nations: India has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that underscored the need to reach “comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in Ukraine, as it questioned whether the world was “anywhere near a possible solution” acceptable to both Moscow and Kyiv a year into the Ukrainian conflict.

India was among the 32 nations that abstained as the 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution ‘Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine’ on Thursday, put forward by Ukraine and its supporters.

The non-binding resolution, which received 141 votes in favour and seven against, underscored the “need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.” In the Explanation of Vote after the resolution was adopted, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said that as the General Assembly marks a year of the Ukrainian conflict, “it is important that we ask ourselves a few pertinent questions.

