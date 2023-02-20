All Roads Lead To Dargah

Thousands Of People Through Hazratbal, Other Shrines In Kashmir On Mehraj-ul-Alam

Srinagar: Thousands of people from all over Kashmir thronged Hazratbal shrine in outskirts of city for special prayers on Mehraj-ul-Alam, the night when Prophet Mohammad (SAW) made the journey across the skies.

The biggest congregation was held at Dargah Hazratbal here where thousands of devotees including men, women and children converged to have a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) after five-time prayers. Last night hundreds of people participated in the nightlong prayers.

Local administration had made special arrangements and traffic was manned to ensure smooth movement.

Similar congregational prayers were held in many other shrines in the valley include Jinab Sahib Soura, Aasar-i-Sharief Shahri Kailshpora, Aasar-i-Sharief Lal Bazar, Khanqah-e-Mualla, Ziyarat Syed Saib Sonwar and Ziyarat Makdoom Sahib.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and his advisor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar extended their warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasions Shab-e- Mehraj.

In their felicitation message, they hoped that this auspicious occasion will promote love and affection among humankind and also foster communal harmony for J&K is known across. They also prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah also offered Asar congregational prayers at Asar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal, following which he also witnessed sighting of the sacred Moi-i-Muqadas of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). On the occasion, Dr Farooq prayed for the lasting peace, and prosperity in J&K, Ladakh.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print