Many houses, cowshed damaged in landslide at Rezan, Sonamarg

Ganderbal: Several houses and a cowshed was damaged after a massive landslide took place at Rezan area of Sonamarg in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

An official said a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall caused significant damage to the houses and a cowshed as well.

The exact number of residents affected by the landslide is yet to be determined, but the authorities are currently assessing the situation and taking steps to provide assistance to the affected people.

Meanwhile, the massive landslide also led to the closure of Srinagar—Leh highway—(KNO)

