“BJP, RSS at forefront of spreading propaganda that I brought them in Kashmir”: Mehbooba

Srinaga: Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that BJP is at forefront of spreading propaganda that she brought them in Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering in Srinagar, Mehbooba said that BJP is at the forefront of spreading propaganda that she brought them in Kashmir.

“The BJP, Jan Sangh and RSS are at the forefront of spreading propaganda that I brought them in Kashmir but you (BJP) know that I have kept your hands tied and didn’t allow you to speak,” said Mehbooba.

Peoples Democratic Party allied with BJP for six-year power sharing in Jammu & Kashmir in 2015, but the former withdrew support to Mehbooba Mufti-led government in June 2018, citing the deteriorating security situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

Defending her father’s decision to ally with BJP, the PDP chief said that her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed allied with BJP on his own terms and conditions.

“No power of the world could have stopped the BJP from forming a government in Jammu & Kashmir. Mufti Sahab was a visionary and he decided that he will form a government on the conditions which will ensure protection to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and its identity,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said that they brought the entire leadership of India to talk with Hurriyat leaders, but they did not respond and shut the doors to the visiting delegation.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print