J&K Govt terminates superintendent jail, ex-ARTO

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir government has terminated a Superintendent Jail and a former Assistant Regional Transport officer.

In two separate orders,the government has ordered termination of Saleem Ahmad Beig, Superintendent Jail, presently posted at district jail Jammu, and Abdul Majid Bhat, the then I/C ARTO Shopian, presently under suspension.

According to the orders, the review committee constituted by the Government observed that these officers have not performed their duties efficiently and their conduct remained doubtful/ unsatisfactory and their cases falls under broad criteria as laid down in Article 226(2) of The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations as amended vide S.O. 324 dated 22.10.2020—(KNO)

