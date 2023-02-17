Barring Pahalgam, Temp Rises Above Sub-Zero Level In Kashmir; Gulmarg 7°C Above Normal

Srinagar: The mercury continued to show an upward trend with all places in Kashmir Valley barring Pahalgam recording above sub-zero level minimum temperature on Friday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 2.8°C against the previous night’s 1.3°C . Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 2.7°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 1.8°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.9°C against minus 1.9°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 0.6°C against minus 0.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.2°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 7.0°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 0.6°C against minus 0.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 12.9°C against 11.2°C on the previous night. It was 2.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.2°C (above normal by 3.9°C), Batote 5.8°C (above normal by 5.8°C), Katra 12.2°C (4.1°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 6.4°C (6.1°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 2.1°C and minus 6.6°C respectively, the official said.

The MeT department has predicted occasional cloudy but mainly dry weather till February 18 and possibility of light rain and snow in plains and light to moderate snow in middle and higher reaches during late night of 19th to 20th afternoon.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’. It will be followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1. (GNS)

