‘Tangdhar Infiltration Bid’: Arms, Ammo Recovered from Slain Militant: Army

Srinagar: Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the militant slain during an attempted infiltration during intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday night, in Tangdhar in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, army said.

“Indian Army eliminated an infiltration attempt in forward areas of Tangdhar sector on the night of 15/16 Feb 23, thereby preventing efforts of Pakistan to destabilise peace and tranquility in Kashmir valley and successfully maintaining higher moral ascendancy over the enemy along the Line of Control”, said a PRO Defence in a statement .

“Alert troops deployed in an Anti-infiltration grid detected the movement of three [militants] across own side of the Line of Control, while they were approaching the LoC Fence. On being challenged at close proximity to the post, an intense firefight ensued between the [militants] and the alert troops, resulting in successful elimination of one [militant], while grievously injuring the other. The injured [militant] managed to flee across, alongwith the third [militant], taking advantage of darkness”, reads the statement.

“A thorough Joint Search Operation was launched along with JKP in the morning, resulting in recovery of one dead [militant], one AK series rifle, one light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades and large quantities of war like stores.”

“Continued infiltration bids along the Line of Control are an uncanny reminder of Pakistan’s efforts to orchestrate [militancy] in Kashmir valley and disrupt peace and harmony, while putting on the facade of Cease fire understanding”, the statement reads further. (GNS)

