Srinagar’: One-way traffic movement was restored on Srinagar-Jammu national highway after it remained closed for two days, official said here on Thursday.

An official said that the highway was shut for two days due to shooting stones at Ramban.

He said after hectic efforts, the highway was cleared of debris and one-way traffic has been restored on it.

The official said passenger traffic on the highway was plying towards Srinagar, while SSG road and Mughal road remained closed—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print