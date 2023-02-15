‘Huge’ Improvement In Situation Post Pulwama Attack: CRPF IG

Says Stone Pelting Do Not Take Place Anymore, ‘Hartals’ Have Come To End

Pulwama: The proactive approach of security forces in the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama attack has led to a huge improvement in the situation in Kashmir, a senior CRPF official said on the fourth anniversary of the strike that killed 40 personnel of the paramilitary force.

In the attack on this day in 2019, an explosive-laden vehicle hit a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy at Lethpora when it was heading from Jammu to Srinagar on Highway

“The situation in Kashmir has improved post the Pulwama attack. Stone pelting incidents do not take place anymore while ‘hartals’ have come to an end. Record tourists are arriving in Kashmir,” CRPF Inspector General (Operations) M S Bhatia told reporters after a wreath laying ceremony at the Pulwama Martyrs’ Memorial, around 21 kilometres from Srinagar.

Bhatia said there is “excellent” synergy between security agencies in Kashmir and “we are proceeding to wipe out (militancy) from the Kashmir Valley”.

“We are working against the (militant) ecosystem and keeping an eye on OGWs (over-ground workers) who provide logistics and shelter to (militants). We are trying to deny them space where they can execute any plans,” he said.

The CRPF has taken various steps towards modernisation of weaponry and gadgets to ensure that militants are not able to carry out another Pulwama-like attack, the officer said.

“Modernisation is a work in progress. The national highway is under round-the-clock surveillance through CCTV cameras. We are using drones and have 12 stations along the highway. We have inducted (land) mine-proof vehicles and bullet-proof vehicles as well. The impact can be seen on the ground,” Bhatia said.

On killings of members of minority communities in Kashmir last year, Bhatia said, “It is a sign of cowardice to target an unarmed person.” “We are carrying out area domination. We are determined to protect minorities,” he said.

On this occasion Lt. Gen. Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Cops said that “we have gathered here to pay homage to the brave soldiers who sacrifice their lives four years back.”

“ So it is very emotional moment and we salute those brave hearts and we hope that what we have achieved so far should never happen again,’ he said, adding, “We also hope that whatever we are doing is for the betterment and a new Kashmir.”

Within time, he said, there will be no such situation or sentence in which “we will have to bear any kind of loss.”

(With inputs from PTI)

