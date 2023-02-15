Cause Of Raids On BBC Office Obvious: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the Income Tax department’s survey operation at the BBC’s offices in Mumbai and Delhi was “brazen hounding of the critics” of the BJP-led government at the Centre.
“Cause & effect of raids on the BBC Office is quite obvious. GOI is brazenly hounding those who speak the truth. Be it opposition leaders, media, activists or anyone else for that matter. The gloves are off & there is a price one pays for fighting for truth,” Mufti tweeted.
The Income Tax Department action, part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, comes weeks after the British Broadcasting Corporation aired a two-part documentary — “India: The Modi Question”.