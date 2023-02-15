Camera-fitted drone found in Kathua

Jammu: Police on Monday seized a camera-fitted drone which was found in a field in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.
The drone was found in Kalaspur village on Monday night, they said.
According to security agencies, it appears that the drone was used for photography and shooting videos at weddings, the sources said.
Security agencies, however, are on alert after the recovery of the drone, they said.

