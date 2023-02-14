Srinagar likely to host some G-20 meetings: Officials

DC Reviews Action Points Regarding Preparation

Srinagar: With Srinagar District likely to host some G-20 meetings/events in the backdrop of proposed G-20 Summit, a meeting of Sectoral/District Officers was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Monday at Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex.

The meeting was held in light of action taken in respect of directions issued for preparation of the G-20 Summit.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner discussed the action taken by all concerned Departments in threadbare and also highlighted the importance of hosting a G20 Summit.

The DC took a Department wise review regarding to the action taken by them to enhance the facade of roads through development of footpaths, medians, traffic road furnishing, landscape improvement, installation of roadside VMDs, installation of hoardings besides removal of wooden poles, rusted plant guards, hanging cable wires and unnecessary road dividers and debris, painting of Government buildings and commercial building walls along the roads to increase the aesthetic value of those structures.

The DC also assessed the status in respect of pruning of trees, plantation of ornamental green plants on medians, removal of withered trees.

The DC was apprised about the measures being taken for beautification of various roads and junctions including IG road, Jhelum river front, upgradation of Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk, improvement of Gupkar junction and other important places.

The DC directed the Officers to accelerate the pace of works and ensure that all the developmental/beautification works are completed in set timelines.

While discussing the beautification plan of Dachigam National Park, the DC asked the concerned to speed up the works on the main entrance of the Park so that it is given a majestic view to attract more visitors. He also directed the face-lifting of Fisheries departments infrastructure including Fish ponds at the Park.

The PHE Department was asked to shift unused water pipes from the premises of Dachigam Park at the earliest.

The DC was informed that as many as 17 development projects are being executed by the R&B Department in various parts of the City, in addition to works taken up by Smart City for overall development and beautification of the Srinagar District.

The DC also asked the concerned to expedite the process of installation of traffic lights and welcome hoardings/signages at designated places.

Earlier, DC was informed that in view of G20 Summit, the roads which are to be developed and upgraded by concerned agencies include Road from Srinagar Airport to SKICC, Residency Road, Boulevard Road, roads leading to Hotel Lalit, Hotel Taj and Nehru Guest House, roads leading to Mughal gardens, Parimahal, Cheshmashahi, Botanical Garden, Srinagar towards Zeastha Temple, Shankar Acharya, Dalgate to Hazratbal, besides beautification of spaces under flyovers.

Among others the meeting was attended by Chief Planning officer, SP Traffic, S.E Irrigation & Flood Control, SDM East, Executive Engineer, PHE, DFO Dachigam, Tehsildar Channapra and officers of Floriculture, Hospitality & Protocol, Legal Metrology and other allied Departments. (GNS)

