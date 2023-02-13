Women’s Premier League: Delhi Capitals Buy Kashmir-based Cricketer Jasia Akhtar for 20 Lakh

Srinagar: The auction for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), underway at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra, saw ‘Delhi Capitals’ franchise making a successful bid to bag Kashmir-based Cricketer Jasia Akhtar for an amount of rupees 20 lakh.

Akhtar, a right-hand batter hailing from Braripora village of Shopian, has been playing for Rajasthan state team for past two years. The top-order batter, who previously played for Punjab, Trailblazers and India Reds, was recently appointed to take reins of Rajasthan team as skipper.

Jasia who now has become the lone cricketer to feature in WPL from Kashmir, is learnt to have received a call for National camp for India women’s national team in 2017 – but was unable to find a place in the playing eleven.

The other Cricketer who features alongside Jasia in the auction list from Jammu and Kashmir is Sarla Devi. The latter might however fail to make the cut this time around as the organizers are supposed to auction a maximum of 90 players for the inaugural league – scheduled to begin from March 4, 2023.

Notably, the auction saw Indian opener Smriti Mandhana being the top buys so far, with RCB splurging Rs 3.4 crore for her.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print