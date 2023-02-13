Pak, US to hold defence talks in Washington to boost security ties

Islamabad: Pakistan and the US are set to hold defence talks in Washington on Monday to explore various options for ramping up bilateral military and security ties, the foreign office here has announced.

The talks that would last from Monday to Thursday will be the second round of the Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue after the first round was held in Pakistan in January 2021, it said in a statement on Sunday.

“Pakistan’s inter-agency delegation, led by the chief of general staff, will comprise senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Staff Headquarters and three services headquarters. The US multi-agency team will be represented by the office of the undersecretary of defence,” it said.

