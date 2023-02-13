Jammu records 2nd coldest night at minus 3.6 in a decade

Srinagar: Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir has recorded the second lowest temperature in the month of February at 3.6 Degree Celsius. This is the second coldest night Jammu has recorded in a decade.

Details reveal that after the lowest 3.2 Degree Celsius recorded on February 08, 2012, Jammu district has recorded the second lowest night temperature at 3.6 Degree Celsius last night.

Faizan Arif Keng, an independent weather forecaster said the all-time lowest temperature in the month of February has been recorded on 01 February, 1929 at 1.1 degree Celsius.

He added overall, today’s minimum temperatures are the lowest recorded in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 26 days.

Against the previous night, the night temperature has plummeted at several stations with Srinagar recording a low of minus 4.0 Degree Celsius.

Gulmarg and Pahalgam were once again the coldest places where the mercury settled at minus 11 Degree Celsius and minus 10 Degree Celsius respectively.

Kupwara in north Kashmir also recorded a low of minus 5.7 Degree Celsius while the mercury settled at minus 4.6 Degree Celsius at Kokernag and Qazigund—(KNO)

