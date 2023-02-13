I&FC Deptt asks Ganderbal resident to remove ‘illegal’ encroachment along waterbodies within a week

Ganderbal: Irrigation and Flood Control division in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district has asked residents to remove illegal encroachments along river banks and other water bodies within 7 days, failing which strict action would be taken against the encroachers.

According to a notice, people who have encroached over the Irrigation and Flood control (I&FC) land in the district have been asked to remove encroachments within seven days.

“If any person fails to remove the encroachment, the department would swung into action and people have to pay the charges of the same”, it reads.

It reads strict action under the law would be taken against the people who fail to remove illegal encroachments—(KNO)

