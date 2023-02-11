Winds From Pak Turned Snow ‘Yellow’ In North Kashmir: MeT

Srinagar: The Weatherman on Friday issued clarification regarding “yellowish snowfall” in north Kashmir, saying that the same was due to dust carried out by winds from central parts of Pakistan and Southern Afghanistan.
“Analysis of 2nd Generation Weather Satellite (Meteosat-9) of EUMETSAT( European Operational Satellite Agency) confirms that yesterday’s Yellowish/dusty snowfall over some parts of North Kashmir was dust carried out by winds from central parts of Pakistan & Southern Afghanistan which started around 7 PM IST and travelled Northeast wards and reached North Kashmir around 02:00 hours AM(IST),” the Metereological department said in a statement issued here